Atltico de Madrid transfers: De Paul: “The Atltico is gigantic, I have fulfilled one of my dreams”

Rodrigo De Paul He has only been in Madrid for two days, working with the Atltico, your new club. Yes, he already makes the first assessment in the official rojiblancos media: “It’s a giant club, but with people who make you feel like family. This was one of my dreams. I got it, I want to continue writing the pages of this beautiful club that opened the doors for me. The group has received me very well. I’m trying to adapt and get into the dynamics of the team. “

For the former Udinese, working with Simeone is something special … it will help him grow in an important way: “It is incredible that you are led by one of the best coaches in the worldIt says his career and what he achieved, that it will remain forever. Beside him learning a lot, we feel football in a similar way. I believe that internal competition makes us better. I’m here to compete and make the team better. “

Extend the title of the Copa America to the Attico, one of its objectives: “Win the Copa America for our country it was something that was not achieved 28 years ago. Remain in history, in Maracan and before our classic rival like Brazil. I want to live these moments with the Atltico, I would also like to write my story on this team“.

Finally, his desire to enjoy the Metropolitan and the people of the Attic: “I would like to see the field full, with people yelling a goal and cheering for the team. fans are an important part. The displays of affection are exaggerated, they had told me about the love of the fans for their club. I will tell them that I have come to compete and hopefully together we will achieve important things.