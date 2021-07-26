Atltico de Madrid transfers: De Paul, Simeone’s ‘prophecy’ arrives in Madrid tomorrow Monday

For years, almost a decade, Simeone and Rodrigo De Paul they have sent crossed ‘messages’. The coach praising how much he liked his compatriot since he chose him in 2013 (along with Correa and Vietto) as one of his favorite footballers among those who played in Argentina. The soccer player, for his part, pointing out in an interview with MARCA that he loved El Cholo’s style and that it suited him because of his way of understanding football.

Public guides who could not have another ending but to end up together, something that is already a reality since their signing was announced two weeks ago for 35 million euros. The technician himself told MARCA how the signing was forged. A call and an answer that left no room for doubt: “I told my team that I only wanted to play in the Atltico.” El Cholo, in his own words, dismissed him with a “see you in 20 days.”

And those days have passed. And Rodrigo De Paul will join tomorrow (he flies today Sunday from Buenos Aires) to Atltico training after giving up one of the three weeks of vacation that all internationals will have. The America Cup champion, where he was one of the most prominent in Messi’s team, he wants to triumph in the Metropolitan but knows the competition he will have in the core. Ah what shorten your vacation and get going now to enjoy that prophecy announced by Simeone eight years ago.

Intense preseason

With only two weeks of vacation, I barely three weeks for the debut of Atltico in LaLiga Before Celta De Paul, he joins a working group where his friend Correa is not present at the moment (he has leave left) but where he begins to learn about Profe Ortega’s intense work methods. Three weeks in which, confirmed, there are three matches (Salzburg, Wolfsburg and Cdiz) and a fourth is expected on the weekend of August 7-8.

In this, the debut is expected (he can do it at Carranza) of a Of Paul who arrives with everything to succeed in an Atltico who has bet heavily on him and on the orders of a Simeone who is delighted to have a versatile medium, with arrival and who resembles the Cholo player: he knows how to play and does not give the rival a meter. Above, as if that were not enough, he has a goal. An ideal combination for what is, until now, the great signing of Atltico in this transfer market.