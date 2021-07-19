Atltico de Madrid: The Griezmann factor to unblock the barter with Salt

“It’s complicated”, define at this time those who know the possible operation between Atltico and Barcelona what for Sal and Griezmann change teams in this transfer window. A play that, during the past week, came close to being realized but that it has been getting complicated As the days passed and the actors changed some conditions.

While the Attico is clear that he will not move from his position and that he favors a man-for-man barter in the Camp Nou have tried to get more players in an operation in which, player by player, they feel they are hurt. So far, the positions of two clubs that a year ago already underwent an intense negotiation to end Luis Surez wearing the red and white. There, too, the signing hung by a thread when the Catalans looked for a consideration that came in the form of variables.

Get out … and the Premier

Now it’s time to talk about the predisposition of the two players, the other two protagonists of one of the bombs in this transfer market. That of Salt It is clear, to leave the Attic as we have been telling in MARCA the last months. The Bara is an option that he likes but it is far from the only for the illicitano, who handles interest of Premier teams, Liverpool being the last to join the bid.

Antoine’s will

It is, in any case, the position of Antoine Griezmann which could finish specifying the operation. The French have to leave the Bara to balance the accounts and that Koeman’s men can register their new players, but the fact that he has several more years of contract allows him to have the control of the situation if it imposes its destiny.

And this is where the name of the Atltico appears. And that’s where whoever was 7 rojiblanco can press forcing al Bara, if you want to get rid of it, to send him to Madrid than before to other possible suitors, among whom could appear the most powerful teams of the premier… or the PSG in case of finally leaving Mbappe.

Be that as it may, this interest of the Gaul in returning to his origins could help the Attician to end up closing an agreement in which take a hot potato off of him (Get out, you have decided to go out) and find a first-rate solution to the search for an escort by Luis Surez at the attack point.

The pay cut

Although from the beginning there has been talk of a considerable drop in salary of the French to be able to play in the Metropolitano again, the reality is that some sources point out that it won’t be so important as has been published and that it will be Bara himself who will have to assimilate part of a contract that exceeds 20 net kilos per season.

In any case, there is more than a month for the market to close and everything can turn 180 degrees again, although at this time Griezmann’s willingness to return to the Atlantic could be the determining factor. For some, the main one when it comes to seeing the former 7 as rojiblanco again.