Atltico de Madrid: Simeone earns little

It is the main throwing weapon against Simeone when the football debates explode in the faces of those who still do not assimilate that El Cholo arrived so that LaLiga would stop being a duopoly where Madrid Y Bara they barely left the crumbs to the rest. But the Argentine appeared to turn the story of a Athletic in which he already left his mark as a footballer to end up being, few doubt it,

the one in charge of changing the history of the entity. “Yes, yes, but he earns more than 20 million euros a year.” Few, many of us think, for what has meant his irruption in a club in which many work hard but in which this 51-year-old Argentine and all the passion for football imaginable, is

the undisputed reference

. In the team. For the hobby. For anyone who dreams in rojiblanco. Hence, his salary, that of a great star, continues to compensate those who know and recognize that

there is no better technician

than Simeone for the Atltico. Also, and in that they are right, there is no club more appropriate for the figure of a coach than in December to complete a decade on a bench that was previously an electric chair. The one who writes this interviewed him at the

Caldern

a decade ago. He had barely arrived two days before and the word Win was written in his eyes. And win and win. The one that made her admired mantra

Luis Aragons

and that he has raised to altars. I said, earn little.

