Atltico de Madrid: Marcos Llorente’s deceit on his girlfriend to ask her for marriage at the Wanda

The rojiblanco midfielder asked his partner Patricia Noarbe to accompany him to a recording of the club in a special tribute act and it turned out to be a ‘trap’ to ask him for a surprise marriage on the pitch with an emotional video on the scoreboard with music from Alex Ubago.

After a first video about Marcos Llorente’s last year in the Atltico and the National Team, a journalist from the club suggested they watch a video “about the things that really matter” in which the international made a photographic review of his life as a couple to end up asking ‘Paddy’ to marry him with his knee on the Wanda’s lawn.

She said that she could not hold back the tears as she hugged herself, with the ring already on her finger, and watched as all her family and friends jumped into the field in full dresses to join in the romantic and unexpected celebration of request.