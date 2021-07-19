Atltico de Madrid: Joao Flix, untouchable for the Atltico

Updated 07/18/2021 – 19:52

In the middle of negotiations between Barcelona Y Athletic for the possible barter Griezmann-Sal, the name of Joao flix on the table. As before, he had appeared in the English press, placing him as a possible bargaining chip in any operation involving the rojiblancos. Object of desire of the greats of the Premier, one of Laporta’s dreams, the Portuguese has the non-transferable poster hanging in the offices of the Metropolitan. Joao Flix is ​​untouchable.

At just 19 years old, he took the leap of Benfica where a legend could become a Athletic that began a process of reconstruction after the departure precisely of Griezmann. After inheriting his number, Joao left signs of great potential that has been slowed by the continuous ankle problems that have ended up in operation. After a tough first season, the Portuguese started this past year in a dazzling way, coinciding with the best moments of the team’s game. His contribution to the team until December pointed to a great season: 10 goals and 3 assists between the League and the Champions League.

It is that beginning of the season that is exciting in the club’s offices. If Joao is able to reach and maintain that level again, they are convinced in the Atltico that the team’s quality leap will be abysmal. And speaking of the league champion, it doesn’t seem like a small thing. For weeks he was the most inspired player on the team, forming a partnership with strap Y Carrasco behind Luis Surez. The change of system, his problems with injuries and the positive Covid were taking away prominence to the point of losing his role as headline completely.

After going through the operating room On July 2, the Portuguese now begins a new season in which he will have to demonstrate all the expectations placed on him. From the club and the coaching staff they trust that he will be able to maintain that regularity that he has lacked in the game and they hope that after solving his ankle problems, the best version of Joao will be seen. For now, as the course ended, he must once again earn a place ahead of Correa.

The conditions have them, it depends on him to return that trust. Undoubtedly, if the level of October and November 2020 is maintained throughout the course, it will not be possible to doubt its level. Joao Flix is ​​untouchable.