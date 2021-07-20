Atltico de Madrid: Cerezo moves tab: “A Griezmann-Sal barter? Everything is possible”

The president of Atltico de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, analyzed all the news of the rojiblanco team and spoke about the situation of the club within the transfer market, both for departures and possible arrivals. He was asked for various names and referred to the possible exchange between Griezmann and Sal guez. “In football anything is possible,” he said.

In this way, the mattress president does not rule out a possible return of Griezmann to the rojiblanco club. He assures in a statement to the press that “I have not the slightest idea” but says that “in the world of football everything is possible. “Specifically of the Griezmann case I have not the slightest idea,” says Cerezo.

Joao Flix does not touch

Of course, about Joao Flix he says that “Joa Flix is ​​a player for Atltico de Madrid, he has a long-term contract and is a player for Atltico de Madrid”.