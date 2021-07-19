Atlético’s subsidiary is already underway

The first team of the

Atletico Madrid

He is not the only one who has already started work for the season to come. The mattress subsidiary, very renovated, also began the preseason this Monday, July 19.

And all with the aim of getting back up after the frustrating previous season in which he lost the category. Many new faces at the affiliate Athletic, starting with the same coach. The person in charge of directing the young Atletico talents will be Luis Garcia Tevenet.

The Sevillian returns to the mattress club, since in his day he played in the rojiblanco subsidiary for two seasons in which he played a total of 63 games and scored 27 goals. Now, yes, as a coach.

The subsidiary already has some new faces like those of Fran González, Sergio Guerrero or Joel

Arumí. In the training of the subsidiary there were also familiar faces such as that of Cedric, back after his assignment to Real Oviedo Y Albacete

The final group with which it will have is yet to be configured Tevenet because there are many players from the quarry who are completing the first team preseason right now. Some of them will play for the second team in the coming course.

The Athletic B has planned several friendlies before Rayo Majadahonda, DUX Inter de Madrid, UD San ​​Sebastián de los Reyes and CD Numancia.

Third RFEF which will become the fifth category of Spanish football. Among the rivals to be measured are the subsidiaries of the Getafe, Rayo Vallecano and Alcorcón.

Amen from other clubs like Moratalaz, Torrejón, Pozuelo, Flat Earth, Parla, Carabanchel, Trival Valderas, RSD Alcalá, Paracuellos Antamira, Villanueva del Pardillo and Complutense Nadador.