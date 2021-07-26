Atlético’s preseason enters a new phase

The Atlético de Madrid He returns to work this Monday at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda after the squad had the weekend off, after playing the first friendly of the summer against the Numantia in El Burgo de Osma. Everyone had less rest Lemar, Vrsaljko Y Manu Sanchez

.

The preseason of the rojiblanco team is now entering a new phase, in which physical work will continue to be important, but in which the loads will decrease. And it is that in this new phase, the Atlético will already play games every three days practicallyTherefore, the coaching staff has to measure these loads well to avoid injuries and that the players arrive in good condition for the league debut on August 14 in Balaídos.

The mattress box will play on Wednesday against the Salzburg, on Saturday in Wolfsburg and on August 4 the Carranza Trophy with the Cadiz. Three games in just one week that will serve to keep the team ready.

The great handicap that he has Diego Simeone and his coaching staff is the lack of many players with just over two weeks to start the championship. There are internationals who are still on vacation and until next week, Cholo will not have the entire squad at his disposal. And it won’t be one hundred percent either, because Hector

Herrera continues to dispute the Gold Cup with Mexico and Nehuén

Perez the Olympic Games with Argentina.

This week they will join the job Rodrigo de Paul, who has arrived in Madrid after giving up a week of vacation to put himself at the orders of the Cholo, Y Gimenez Y Carrasco.

These players, obviously, will carry a specific work plan outside the group, as happened with Vrsaljko Y Lemar, which arrived last week. What’s more Joao Felix He also returns to Madrid, but in his case, to complete the last phase of the recovery from the ankle operation that he underwent several weeks ago. Felipe also works in Majadahonda to be ready as soon as possible.