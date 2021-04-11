Atlético’s leadership, in check

04/11/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Jonathan Moreno

The April fair continues for Atlético de Madrid in Seville. From Sánchez Pizjuán, to Benito Villamarín. A stretch of campaign with a lot of ‘salt shaker’ and few mattress joys. Simeone and his team can give up their perennial leadership to the Verdiblancos.

Harder still

To face such a large stake, Simeone will not be able to count on his main offensive reference. Luis Suárez, who could not participate due to suspension, will miss the next three weeks of competition due to a muscle injury in his left calf. The Argentine loses his goal man. To the ‘Gunman’ who has drawn 19 times so far in the championship. The Uruguayan’s absence compromises a team too dependent on his inspired sense of smell.

Ángel Correa and Joao Félix are obliged to assume the responsibility of the director. Especially the Portuguese, who has not appeared for a league starting eleven since February 20 against Levante.

The Uruguayan will not be the only sounded absence of Atlético in Heliópolis. Marcos Llorente, the footballer who has exhibited greater regularity throughout the season, will miss it due to the accumulation of cautions. Kondogbia, three-quarters of the same. Herrera is emerging as a replacement for the Madrid youth squad. The rest, few news. Simeone will bet on his already immovable 5-3-2 to surprise at Benito Villamarín, a stadium that he has done well in recent seasons.

Fewer problems will Pellegrini. The Chilean has the ‘Thirteen Bars’ fighting for Europe after a hesitant start. Juanmi will appear in attack for the reborn, but injured, Borja Iglesias.