Atlético warns referee pressure from Real Madrid

05/10/2021 at 7:05 PM CEST

Very tense days in LaLiga. The Real Madrid match against Sevilla left tail blows that have exploded the controversy in the domestic competition. Eder Militao’s hand sanctioned by the VAR was the trigger. It was the advantage of a Sevilla that later suffered the in-extremis draw of Eden Hazard.

But the thing did not stop there: Zinedine Zidane faced the referee Martínez Munuera to ask him for explanations of what, in his opinion, was not punishable. “I’m not talking about the referees, but I’m very angry,” he shot at a press conference. And all this has been felt within Atlético de Madrid, which now fears for the final days of a league that will be defined by details … like the referees, for example.

COMPARABLE TO FELIPE’S?

What most surprise generated in the mattress bosom yesterday was that the situation of Militao was compared with the hand that was not sanctioned to Felipe in the derby on March 7. On that occasion, the Brazilian center-back cleared a ball inside the area and the ball hit his left arm. Hernández Hernández, a collegiate of that duel, reviewed the VAR images and determined that it was not a penalty, leaving in his wake also indignation from the White House.

“They criticize even the successes … some are used to always having the wind in their favor & rdquor;, the club tweeted from the official account when that happened. Now the bomb explodes with great fear in the red and white house, fearful of pressure that they may exert from the merengue club to detonate what remains of the league in terms of dubious actions.

According to the newspaper AS, Madrid has up to seven occasions in which it has been harmed by arbitration decisions this campaign, such as the three penalties against playing against Valencia, the famous hair pulling on Marcelo or Miranda’s hand not sanctioned during the match against Betis, the latter also taken as a reference to compare the situations of Militao and Felipe. And all during the outcome of a league that, according to Atlético, can favor Madrid in the last days. And in the middle is also the Barça fighting.