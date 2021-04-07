Atlético Victoria vs. Santa Úrsula

04/07/2021 at 11:53 PM CEST

The Athletic Victoria receives this Thursday at 20:00 the visit of the Saint Ursula in it Municipal de la Victoria during their twelfth game in the First Phase of the Third Division.

The Athletic Victoria intends to improve his position in the tournament after suffering a defeat against him Delivery courier in the previous match by a score of 0-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won four of the 16 games played so far in the First Phase of the Third Division with a figure of 13 goals in favor and 23 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Saint Ursula had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Buzanada during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the 16 games the team has played in the First Phase of the Third Division, it has won five of them with a figure of 16 goals in favor and 16 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Athletic Victoria has achieved figures of two wins, two losses and four draws in eight games played in his stadium, values ​​that may seem encouraging for him Saint Ursula, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the meetings that take place in the Municipal de la Victoria. At home, the Saint Ursula He has a record of one victory, two losses and four draws in seven games he has played so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Athletic Victoria to get more points away from home.

The two rivals had already met previously in the stadium of the Athletic Victoria and the balance is a defeat for the local team. The last match they played on Athletic Victoria and the Saint Ursula in this tournament it took place in October 2020 and ended with a result of 1-2 for the locals.

In reference to the classification of the teams in the First Phase of the Third Division, before the dispute of the match, the Saint Ursula is ahead of the Athletic Victoria with a difference of five points. The team of Patricio de Ara he ranks ninth with 17 points on his scoreboard. As for his rival, the Saint Ursula, is in eighth position with 22 points.