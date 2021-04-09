Atlético Victoria and Santa Úrsula draw goalless at Municipal de la Victoria (0-0)

04/08/2021 at 11:38 PM CEST

The Athletic Victoria and the Saint Ursula tied at zero in the match played this Thursday in the Municipal de la Victoria. The Athletic Victoria He faced the match wanting to overcome his score in the classification after losing the last game against the Delivery courier by a score of 0-1. On the visitors’ side, the Saint Ursula had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Buzanada. With this result, the victorious team is ninth after the end of the match, while the Saint Ursula is eighth.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a 0-0 score.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Ivan marrero, Juanqui Y Juanra by the Athletic Victoria already Michael, Joel Y Vitolo by the Santaursulero team.

After finishing the match with this tie, the Saint Ursula it was located in the eighth place of the table with 21 points, in a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. For his part, Athletic Victoria With this point achieved, he reached ninth place with 17 points, in the position of access to the Permanence Phase in the RFEF Third Division, after the game.

The next round of the First Phase of the Third Division will face the Athletic Victoria at home against Tenerife B, Meanwhile he Saint Ursula will face in his fief in front of the Athletic Tacoronte.

Data sheetAthletic Victoria:Álex, Dani Hernández, Tarife, Martin, Salva, Ivan Marrero, Juanqui, Perez, Juanra, Pablo and JoelSaint Ursula:Juanje, Carrión, Miguel, Gonzalez, Vitolo, Soto, Saúl, Reyes, Niebla, Chus and Carlos VicenteStadium:Municipal de la VictoriaGoals:0-0