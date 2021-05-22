Atlético travels to the title with the losses of Lemar and Savic

05/21/2021

On at 21:26 CEST

EFE

Atlético de Madrid travels this Friday afternoon by bus from Majadahonda to Valladolid in search of the League title, at stake this Saturday at the José Zorrilla stadium, with the casualties of Thomas lemar, due to injury and third game in a row, and Stefan savic, by penalty for a cycle of five yellow cards.

Although the entire squad of the first team plus the goalkeeper Miquel San Roman They are part of the expedition of the rojiblanco club, whose arrival at the concentration hotel in Valladolid is scheduled at 8:30 p.m., neither the French winger, injured against Barcelona, ​​nor the Montenegrin central defender will be able to play the duel, in which his team needs the victory (or the same result of Real Madrid against Villarreal) to proclaim themselves champion of the League.

To build your eleven, Diego Simeone is pending Kieran trippier. The English side, indisputable in the eleven when he is one hundred percent and with whom he has tried this week as a starter in the right lane, only did the tactical work on Thursday, although this Friday he completed the training with the group, but with the coaching staff very attentive to him in each exercise.

If he is fit, he will be part of the starting eleven in Valladolid, which would be made up of Jan Oblak, in goal; he, José María Giménez, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso Y Saúl Ñíguez, in defense; Marcos Llorente placeholder image Y Koke Resurrection, in the center of the field; Angel Correa Y Yannick Carrasco, higher; Y Luis Suarez, as a reference striker, according to the coach’s tests.

Renan lodi, who withdrew from Wednesday’s session and did not take to the grass in Thursday’s session, joined the group again on Friday and is also part of the summons.

21 available for the Cholo

For the meeting, Diego Simeone has 21 players available: goalkeepers Jan Oblak, Ivo Grbic Y Miguel San Roman; the defenders Kieran trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, José María Giménez, Felipe Monteiro, Mario Hermoso Y Renan lodi; midfielders Héctor Herrera, Koke Resurrección, Lucas Torreira, Saúl Ñíguez, Geoffrey Kondogbia Y Marcos Llorente placeholder image; the extremes Victor Machín, ‘Vitolo’ Y Yannick Carrasco; and the forwards Ángel Correa, Luis Suárez, Joao Félix Y Moussa Dembélé.