Atlético Tordesillas beat Mirandés B 2-1 at the Municipal Stadium Las Salinas

04/03/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

The Athletic Tordesillas won at home 2-1 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division played this Saturday at the Municipal Stadium Las Salinas. After the game, the Tordesillano team is fifth with 29 points and the Mirandés third with 33 points at the end of the game.

The game started in an excellent way for him Athletic Tordesillas, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from towers in minute 7, concluding the first half with the score 1-0.

In the second half the local team scored a goal, which increased its advantage through another goal of towers, thus achieving a double in minute 66. But later the visiting team in minute 75 approached the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Alfred, ending the duel with a final result of 2-1.

At the meeting held in the Municipal Stadium Las Salinas, the referee did not show any yellow card throughout the game. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to Camilo, by the local team.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Athletic Tordesillas will dispute his match against Arandina at home. For his part, Mirandés B will play in his fief his game against The Virgin of the Way.

Data sheetAtlético Tordesillas:David García, Blanco, David Gómez, Villa (Abraham R., min.73), Herva, Sanz (Dani Diez, min.73), Prada, Luismi (Ayllon, min.63), Rafa (Héctor, min.80) , Diego Iglesias (Camilo, min.63) and TorresMirandés B:Alberto González, Marotías, Mario E., Ayerdi, Carles Marco, Santolaya, Arkaitz, Chabo, Acedo, Oscar Gonzalez and AlfredoStadium:Municipal Stadium Las SalinasGoals:Torres (1-0, min. 7), Torres (2-0, min. 66) and Alfredo (2-1, min. 75)