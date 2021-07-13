Atlético ties De Paul from Udinese; LaLiga’s most expensive summer signing

The best sale of Udinese

Atlético de Madrid announced this Monday the signing for the next five seasons of Argentine international midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, recent Copa América champion from Udinese, to reinforce the rojiblanco team’s midfield, following the transfer agreement between both clubs .

The cost of the operation of 35 million euros, according to different sources, which makes the midfielder the biggest transfer ever from Udinese and the most expensive signing of LaLiga so far this summer.

In their social networks, at 7:03 p.m. specifically (the club was founded in 1903), as it did last Thursday with the renewal of Diego Simeone, Atlético confirmed the incorporation of the 27-year-old footballer, who is the second reinforcement for the next season, after the young attacker Marcos Paulo, from Fluminense.

De Paul has played the last five courses at Udinese

De Paul has played the last five courses at Udinese, in which he has played a total of 184 games, with 34 goals and 36 assists. There he arrived for the 2016-17 season from Valencia CF, with whom he played 44 games and scored two goals in a year and a half.

Before, De Paul emerged from the Argentine Racing Club de Avellaneda, with whose first team he added 70 crashes and seven goals in two and a half seasons. He has been international with Argentina 28 times, since 2018.

