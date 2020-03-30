This Sunday, Atlético de Madrid is once again mourned.

Saturday,Atlético de Madrid lamented the loss of one of his youngest players, 14-year-old Christian Minchola Sanchez. And this Sunday, one of the legends of the Colchoneros is gone. José Luis Capon has in fact breathed his last, at 72, reports the Madrid club.

The defender had worn the colors of the Matelassiers 269 times in the 70s, nine seasons during, and gleaned two titles in La Liga and a King’s Cup.

