Atlético San Luis vs Puebla: Schedule and where to watch the match on matchday 15 of Guardianes 2021

The Athletic San Luis receive the Puebla Strip in the Alfonso Lastras stadium, in a match on date 15 to be played at 5:00 p.m. in Mexico City corresponding to the Guardians Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by transmission through the chain ESPN.

The team led by coach Leonel Rocco, seeks to get out of the bottom of the table and avoid the penalty for relegation, after having 4 consecutive defeats since they drew zero goals against Toluca on date 10.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul has already defined the future of Juan Reynoso in La Maquina

For its part, Nicolás Larcamón’s team seeks to continue its good step and ensure its place in the league in the first four places, after not losing in the last four dates where it has a win and four draws, surprising most rivals of the league.

Puebla comes to this meeting after placing fourth in the standings with 23 units, closely followed by Santos and Atlas, while Potosinos come at the bottom of the league with 12 points in position 16, looking to come back places and get into the playoffs.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Naahhh, crazy! Joodeeeer that being fourth, we qualify for the Champions League and it’s your turn to visit Lastras Metropolitano RT si # LaFranjaQueNosUne gets another 3️⃣ points in Madrid https: //t.co/AQ13KMDJvN – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) April 15, 2021

The Camoteros come out as favorites in this match by displaying a better game, in addition to having a team that has known each other well from the previous season, while San Luis will seek to take advantage of the locality, to break the pool and take the 3 units.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content