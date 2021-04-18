Atlético San Luis vs Puebla: Alignments of the duel of day 15 of the Guardians Tournament 2021

The Athletic San Luis receive the Puebla Strip at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, in a duel of teams that arrive at different times, within this date 15 of this Guardians Tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The team commanded by Leonel Rocco seeks to get out of the bottom of the table and avoid the financial fine for relegation, reaching this game with 4 defeats since they drew against Toluca on date 10.

The team trained by Nicolás Larcamón, seeks to continue its good step and ensure its place in the league in the first four places, after not losing in the last four dates, currently ranking fourth.

Puebla arrives as a favorite in this match, after adding 23 units in the tournament, while Potosinos come in the tail of the league with 12 points looking to surprise and break the pool.

Alignments of San Luis vs Puebla:

Atlético San Luis: A. Werner (P), D. Escalante, J. Izquierdo, R. González, J. Castro, J. Güemez, P. López, R. Chávez, N. Ibáñez (C), D. Rodríguez and D. Batallini.

Club Puebla: A. Silva (P), M. Araújo, J. Segovia, M. Perg, J. Salas (C), I. Reyes, C. Aboagye, S. Reyes, C. Tabó, S. Ormeño and O. Fernández.

