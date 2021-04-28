Atlético San Luis vs Club Pachuca: Schedule and where to watch the match of matchday 17 in Liga MX

The Athletic San Luis and the Club Pachuca They close their participation in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, when the Potosinos receive the Tuzos at the Alfonso Lastras stadium at 9:00 p.m. (Central Time), a meeting that you can follow through the ESPN signals.

This match will mark Club Pachuca’s first visit to the Potosino stadium, however, in the two matches that have been recorded, the Tuzos and Atlético de San Luis have one victory per side.

Those led by Leonel Rocco have not been able to win in their last nine meetings in Liga MX, the Potosinos have a mark of 2 draws and 7 losses, their longest streak since their existence in the First Division of Mexican Soccer.

On the other hand, Paulo Pezzolano’s pupils accumulate two consecutive victories, both by the smallest difference, however, he accumulates 4 games without losing as a visitor, being the last time he lost against Club América at the Azteca Stadium in February.

