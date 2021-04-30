Atlético San Luis vs Club Pachuca: Lineups for matchday 17 in Liga MX

The team of Athletic San Luis his place in the percentage table is played tonight against the team of Pachuca on the field of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, a meeting that will define his future in the Claudura 2021.

Those led by Leonel Rocco are obliged to get the three points, otherwise they will have to pay a fine of 120 million pesos that was imposed by the league when the promotion and relegation disappeared.

Atlético San Luis Lineup: Werner, González, Noya, Ramírez, Castro, Güemez, Mayada, Rodríguez, Barrera, Ibáñez and Batallini

On the other hand, a victory for Pachuca would be bringing him closer to the playoffs, since they would be reaching 23 units, climbing to seventh position, so they know that they are obliged to get all three units, otherwise, they will be eliminated.

Pachuca Club Lineup: Ustari, Álvarez, Cabral, Murillo, Figueroa, Aguirre, Sosa, Chávez, Pardo, De la Rosa and Sánchez