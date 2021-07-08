Atlético San Luis ‘ties’ a new ex-Club Pachuca reinforcement

Atlético San Luis continues to prepare for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League and would have already closed its new reinforcement for the new season and it would be Emmanuel Garcia, a former player of the Tuzos del Pachuca.

According to information from María Luisa Chagoya, both Atlético San Luis and the player have already reached an agreement and details would be lacking for it to be officially presented with the Potosinos, since the defender himself said goodbye to Pachuca on their networks social.

“Emmanuel García is the new reinforcement of Atlético de San Luis, the Mexican full-back comes from Pachuca.”

Garcia, a 31-year-old left-back, ended his contract with the Tuzos and is now a free agent so he can sign with any team.

In Tuzos, El Manny played 158 games since his arrival in 2015 and his best tournament was signed in the Clausura 2016 where he was the undisputed starter in all the games and key to obtaining the league title.

