Atlético San Luis says goodbye to Nico Ibáñez with emotional video

Atlético de San Luis made official the departure of Nicolas Ibáñez Facing the Opening Tournament 2021 of the MX League, who will now be a forward for the Tuzos del Pachuca, dedicating an emotional message to the Argentine attacker.

Through their social networks, the Potosí team dedicated a few words to Nico Ibanez, who achieved promotion in the 2018-19 season by winning both tournaments, where he was the scoring champion in both seasons.

“Together we celebrate, we shout and together we have moments that will be unforgettable. Much success @nicoi_ok, you are great! “

San Luis also prepared a special farewell to their scorer, as he dedicated a video where several fans of the Potosí team thanked him for his dedication in four years with the club.

“Not only do we wish you the best Nico, our fans will always carry you in their hearts”

