Atlético San Luis: Ramiro González avoids talking about the arbitration controversies after Rocco’s sanction

The Chilean footballer Ramiro Gonzalez of Atlético San Luis in the MX League, avoided talking about the arbitration controversies against him prior to matchday 13, after the sanction of Lionel rocco in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

It is not up to us to touch on the issue of the referee, perhaps he has made a mistake and nothing else, what we can do is speak on the field “, were the words of Ramiro González.

The South American central defender spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he made it clear that they are not responsible for talking about referee errors, but can only speak on the court in this tournament.

González accepted that arbitration decisions have been made against him, but that the squad remains on one side of all those controversies and focuses fully at the end of the campaign in search of leaving the relegation zone.

