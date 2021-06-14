Atlético San Luis: Negotiations for Adam Bareiro would have fallen

This Saturday, several media took for granted the arrival of the 24-year-old attacker, Adam Bareiro to the Athletic San Luis as a replacement for Nicolas Ibañez, who went to Club Pachuca for the Opening 2021.

However, according to Mediotiempo reports, the negotiations between Rayados and the Potosí team have been frozen, so the board of directors led by Alberto Marrero would have to look elsewhere for the Argentine’s replacement.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados announces a new loss for the Apertura 2021

Bareiro had ended his loan with the Turkish Alanyaspor; However, the young forward does not enter into Javier Aguirre’s plans, so they will facilitate his exit in this transfer market.

Read also: Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

The Paraguayan player comes from having activity in the old continent, where he played 41 matches in all competitions; however, his goalscoring balance remained below expectations, scoring six goals throughout the season.