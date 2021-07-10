Atlético San Luis makes official the arrival of Facundo Waller as reinforcement

After his short step with the Pumas of the UNAM, midfielder Facundo Waller will live a new stage within Liga MX as a reinforcement of Atlético San Luis for him Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the team from Potosí led by the Uruguayan coach Marcelo Mendez Russo He welcomed the 24-year-old Uruguayan midfielder as the new element of the San Luis institution.

“Welcome Facundo” Salmon “Waller to your new home! Together we go for everything!”, He wrote.

Welcome Facundo "Salmón" Waller to your new home! Together we go for everything!

Midfielder Facundo Waller arrives at Atlético San Luis after defending the colors of the UNAM Pumas in the 2020-2021 Liga MX season, where he participated in 33 official matches scoring a goal and giving three assists, achieving the runner-up in the Apertura 2020.

➡️ #LEONvsADSL

Our second preseason match ends. Our team continues to prepare for the start of Apertura2021

