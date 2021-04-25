Atlético San Luis: Leonel Rocco avoids pointing out the referee after the defeat against Cruz Azul

Atlético San Luis is about to finish at the bottom of the quotient table in Liga MX, falling by a score of 3-2 as a visitor to the Cruz Azul Machine, in the action of matchday 16 in the Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Leonel Rocco avoided talking about the refereeing work during the match against the Celestes at the Monumental Azteca stadium in the contest.

“I don’t want to talk about the refereeing, because they already know what happened to me. I was on the court, I don’t have a monitor and until I see I can’t comment,” he said.

In addition, the Uruguayan strategist said that despite the defeat, he is going calmly that he competed against one of the best teams in the Clausura 2021 tournament and leaving between seeing that the situation of the team is not his responsibility for not setting up the squad.

“I think the strategy was good. We had more possession, more arrival than Cruz Azul. The team responded. We lacked precision and did not make mistakes. The delivery of the boys was impressive. The team lived up to the challenge.”

