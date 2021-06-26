Atlético San Luis: Leonardo Coelho’s message after his arrival in Liga MX with the Potosinos

Atlético San Luis continues with its restructuring of the squad for the Opening tournament 2021, by adding defender Leonardo Coelho as the new reinforcement of the institution and living his first adventure in Liga MX.

In a press videoconference, the Brazilian defender revealed that he was happy with the challenge of defending the colors of the Potosinos and giving the club a radical change after what they experienced last season.

“I feel very happy, it is a great opportunity in my life and my career, Mexican football is gigantic and very strong. Last season did not go so well, but players, management, a new coach are arriving, wanting to take this forward “, he expressed.

In addition, defender Leonardo Coelho explained that before he was informed that he would reach Liga MX with Atlético San Luis, his name was heard as an option in other clubs to sign him as a reinforcement.

“I heard my name in many places, but nothing came to me, from Colo Colo they called me, but not an official person, I was focused on Fénix and the official thing came to me now from @AtletideSanLuis and I’m here,” he declared.

