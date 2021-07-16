Atlético San Luis has a new loss for the Apertura 2021

Atlético San Luis officially announced the withdrawal of Juan Izquierdo for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, just one week before the start of the Mexican soccer championship, publishing a message on their social networks saying goodbye to the player.

San Luis, through his official Twitter account, said goodbye to Juan Izquierdo, who leaves the Potosí squad prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura where the Potosí team presents several changes in its squad.

“We inform you that Juan Manuel Izquierdo joins the Club’s official casualties for the 2021 Apertura Tournament. We wish Juan Izquierdo the best of success in his future projects.”

Juan Izquierdo arrived at Atlético San Luis for the Clausura 2021 where he only played four games and did not score or give assists.

It should be remembered that San Luis will debut in the Apertura 2021 against Chivas on the Akron Stadium field on Saturday, July 24 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

