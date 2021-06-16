Atlético San Luis: Germán Berterame highlights the virtues of coach Marcelo Méndez

Atlético San Luis has begun to report to their facilities for the beginning of the first stage of their preseason, with their sights set on the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In an interview for the medium ‘Pressport‘, forward Germán Berterame confessed a bit about the style of play that the Potosinos will show the following season under the guidance of the coach Marcelo Mendez Basso.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Armando Archundia launches a letter to Funes Mori after his naturalization

“We are happy to return. Marcelo Méndez Russo’s game is to be intense obviously, to always go looking and have a little more ball, we are going to try to work on that,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine striker admitted that he was excited to return to Liga MX activity with Atlético San Luis and give the entire fans a better joy after what happened in the Closing tournament 2021.

“Yes, it will be nice to see the people in the stadium again, they will take it with great emotion, with great anxiety to return and we will be supported,” he declared.

Read also: Club América: Salvador Reyes says goodbye to Puebla with an emotional message