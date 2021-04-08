Atlético San Luis: Federico Gino sends “recadito” to Juárez FC prior to their match on matchday 14

The Uruguayan footballer Federico Gino from Atlético de San Luis de la MX League, launched a “recadito” for the team of Juárez FC, prior to their meeting on matchday 14 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We have studied @fcjuarezoficial quite a bit, we know where we can hurt and where they are very good and we will try to show it within the game on Friday ”, were the words of Federico Gino.

The Uruguayan midfielder made it clear at a press conference that they have studied Alfonso Sosa’s team well, both on attack and defense, and will come out to prove it this Friday.

Federico Gino assured that for them the duel against Juárez FC is a final, since the only result that the Potosinos are interested in is victory, if they seek to continue in search of the ticket to the playoffs.

