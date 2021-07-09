Atlético San Luis announces Emmanuel García as their reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura

Atlético San Luis announced Emmanuel García as their new reinforcement for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX, after he did not renew with the Tuzos del Pachuca.

San Luis, through their social networks, announced the arrival of ‘Manny’ García for the 2021 Apertura with a short video of his best plays with the Pachuca team in past seasons.

“From the ‘Bella Airosa’ comes ‘Manny’ García to reinforce the defense of the Potosí team. Welcome to Atlético de San Luis! Welcome to the family, @ garcia_manii12! #ConAwante. ”, Published the San Luis next to the presentation video.

Garcia, a 31-year-old left-back, ended his contract with the Tuzos and is now a free agent so he can sign with any team.

️ From the ‘Bella Airosa’ comes ‘Manny’ García to reinforce the defense of the Potosí team. ⚪️ Welcome to Atlético de San Luis! pic.twitter.com/RM9FsuVPWI – Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) July 8, 2021

In Tuzos, El Manny played 158 games since his arrival in 2015 and his best tournament was signed in the Clausura 2016 where he was the undisputed starter in all the games and key to obtaining the league title.

