Atlético River Ebro becomes strong at home and defeats Berceo (3-1)

06/06/2021 at 11:37 PM CEST

The Atlético River Ebro beat 3-1 at Berceo this Saturday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Atlético River Ebro came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away from home by a score of 1-3 at Vianés. On the visitors’ side, the Berceo he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against CD Tedeón. With this defeat, the Logroño team was placed in second position after the end of the match, while the Atlético River Ebro is first.

The match started in a positive way for the Logroño team, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Martinez in minute 32. The local team put the tie through a goal from Diego in the 39th minute, concluding the first half with a score of 1-1.

The second part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the corner team, who went around the light with a goal of Linen in minute 52. He added again the Atlético River Ebro, which increased the score with a goal from Ivan Pascual at 78 minutes, thus ending the game with a score of 3-1 on the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Atlético River Ebro gave entrance to Linen, Sergio Fojon Yañez, Miguel Saenz, Arnedo Y Nii for Juanpa, Puchi, Thomas, Urzanqui Y Mauleon, Meanwhile he Berceo gave entrance to Azofra, Rodrigo Y Michael for Aguirre, Diego Zangróniz Y Ferdinand.

The referee admonished Urzanqui, Guti Y Sergio Fojon Yañez by the Atlético River Ebro already Martinez by the team from Logroño.

At the moment, the Atlético River Ebro is left with 44 points and Berceo with 41 points.

Data sheetAtlético River Ebro:Álvaro, Juanpa (Linos, min.46), Diego, Mauleón (Nii, min.74), Guti, Ivan Pascual, Tomás (Miguel Saenz, min.56), Iñaki Rivas, Puchi (Sergio Fojón Yañez, min.46) , Urzanqui (Arnedo, min.64) and AlbertoBerceo:Picote, David, Asier Ganuza, Diego Zangróniz (Rodrigo, min.59), Fernando (Miguel, min.71), Daniel Viguera, Garcia, Martinez, Saenz, Aguirre (Azofra, min.59) and GaliStadium:San MiguelGoals:Martinez (0-1, min. 32), Diego (1-1, min. 39), Linos (2-1, min. 52) and Ivan Pascual (3-1, min. 78)