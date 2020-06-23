He Atlético de Madrid has put the Champions mode and there is no one to stop him. Against Levante achieved a new triumph by the minimum (0-1) that strengthens them in the positions of the Champions League. Simeone’s pupils seem to have returned to their ‘old’ normality, the one in which they used to win matches by scoring just one goal. In front they had a team that also came undefeated after the break and with their goal (salvation) practically achieved, but Simeone’s gave them no option to play their game.

From minute one they came up with the idea of ​​dominating the game and trying to score a goal soon. Marcos Llorente was about to do it on the first play of the match, but Aitor cleared his shot. It was nothing more than a warning of what awaited the whole of Paco López. The first minutes were a continuous siege to the Levante goal. Between Carrasco and Diego Costa they would give them a new scare after a shot from the Belgian that the goal did not tackle well and the Spanish-Brazilian, the smartest of the class, almost took advantage of to do the first.

They were saved a second time but they would not be saved a third. Ten minutes later Atlético’s goal would come thanks to a genius from Marcos Llorente. The midfielder turned attacker made a great forward movement to get rid of his marker, gave in behind and after touching the legs of the centrals he ends up giving Diego Costa to finish at the bottom of the goal.

The move by the former Real Madrid player reaffirms Simeone’s great discovery with his new position. The goal was a matter of time, Levante did not pass midfield while Atlético bombarded his goal and again. When the granotas approached the Oblak area, the rojiblancos stole and left quickly on the counterattack with Llorente and Diego Costa, which allowed them to speed up and stand near the Aitor goal with few passes.

At the break, the best thing for Levante was the result. Atlético was clearly dominating and did not allow them to mount any against as they like. The granotas were missing thanks to the good work of the pupils of Simeone who were perfectly able to take the path of the changing rooms with a broader result.

Atlético do not finish and end up suffering

On the restart the game followed the same script. In fact, two minutes after the start of the second half, they annulled a goal for Thomas for Diego Costa’s offside. After the scare, Levante took a step forward with Enis Bardhi but he could not disturb Jan Oblak. Atleti had given up some ground but was very firm in defense, keeping the block at all times and not allowing them to get closer to the slopes of the Slovenian goal.

The result was still very short and Cholo decided to move the bench with three changes in one run. Paco López did the same. Both coaches brought out three new footballers looking to refresh the team. Atlético was having trouble closing the game and Levante was getting closer and closer, although it still did not put the mattress goalkeeper in trouble. He had occasions to sentence but they were not right at completion.

Simeone was desperate. He saw how his team came again and again but did not finish the game. They no longer had control of the first half and began to suffer, the result of the approaches of those of Paco López and the short advantage they had. 12 minutes from the end, Mayoral stopped the hearts of all the athletes with a header that brushed off the post. Luckily they didn’t have to regret missed occasions and the old Atlético del unocerismo scored three points again important that strengthen him in third place after the draw of Sevilla.