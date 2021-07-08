Atlético renew Simeone

MEXICO CITY.

The Atlético de Madrid announced the renewal of the technician Diego Pablo Simeone in charge of the mattress unit until 2024.

The Argentine coach, who arrived at the institution in 2011, will live his eleventh season with the capital’s team and with whom he has won eight titles, including the most recent in the league that they will defend this season.

– # Simeone2024 Diego Pablo @Simeone and his coaching staff renew as rojiblancos until 2024. – The best way to start the season! – – https://t.co/Vqo50B4rQs pic.twitter.com/UU17EHIA1E – — CHAMPIONS — (@Atleti) July 8, 2021

Among the record of ‘Cholo’ are two league titles, a Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, two Europa League and two European Super Cups, as well as having reached two finals of the Champions League, which he lost to him Real Madrid.

Atlético will start the LaLiga defense next season when they visit on matchday 1 at Celta Vigo Sunday, August 15. While in other outstanding matches the ‘colchoneros’ will face Barcelona on matchdays 8 and 23, and against Real Madrid on dates 17 and 35.

ald

