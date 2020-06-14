The Atlético de Madrid has returned to the competition with a draw to one against Athletic in San Mamés. After several months of halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two teams returned to the Santander League with the aim of adding three points that would bring them closer to the goal. For Simeone’s team, these 11 games are 11 finals and starting off on the right foot was essential, even more so after the defeat of Getafe in Granada.

Despite the important losses of Joao Félix, Vitolo and Felipe, Cholo opted for a fairly competitive eleven. A priori Diego Costa and Carrasco were a couple at the attack point, with Marcos Llorente in the medulla with Thomas, Koke and Saúl. That put in the formation published by the club, but on the pitch the situation was different. Anfield’s hero was who acted as a striker, while the Belgian appeared by band.

That idea generated a lot of criticism during the week, but over green they were associated quite well. In fact The first clear occasion of the match was held by Carrasco from Llorente. The Belgian was planted in the area after a great pass in depth of 14 but failed to connect well the auction and wasted the opportunity. The truth is that this society gave the first warning of a game that started as expected, with toughness on the part of Athletic.

Garitano’s men marked territory from the start with two hard innings by Rául García and Muniain. Despite the fact that Atleti warned first, it was the local team that took control of the match, playing at all times in the field of the mattress team. Williams and Raúl García they had two clear opportunities to overtake the lions but they ran into Jan Oblak.

Costa agua the party

Life remains the same for the Slovenian. The stoppage has not affected him in any way, he continues as surely as before the competition stopped. But that was not enough to avoid the first goal of an Athletic that had been dominating throughout the first half. Muniain put the locals ahead in the 37th minute after a good pass from Yuri from the left. Although the joy did not last long.

Two minutes later Diego Costa put the tables on the scoreboard, with a special celebration dedicated to the Atlético Femenino player who recently underwent surgery for a brain tumor. A poor clearance by Yeray at the exit of the ball cost Athletic very dearly because Atleti, when they have it, do not usually forgive. And instead ask Liverpool who suffered in their meats the effectiveness of the rojiblancos face to door.

Costa did not fail heads-up against Unai Simón and scored his third goal of the season. He did not score since October 19 against Valencia in the Wanda Metropolitano. That goal gave Simeone’s wings they printed one more gear in the last few minutes. They reacted just in time. Athletic was dominating but a concrete action brought them back into the game before the break.

Of course, it did not seem the first game after three months without playing. The pace of the match was high, at least in the first half because the level dropped somewhat in the second half. Garitano’s pupils were around the Oblak goal with danger but they did not finish making the chances. Yuri was a headache for Trippier and Simeone decided to make three changes in one go.: Morata, Arias and Lemar entered through Diego Costa, Trippier and Carrasco.

Cholo wanted to change the dynamics of the match in search of the goal that would give them victory. Arias had the clearest 10 minutes from the end. The Colombian picked up the rebound at the far post after a Lodi cross, but Unai Simón was quick, covered his stick very well and stopped the shot from the Atletico side. Simeone exhausted all five changes putting Correa and Herrera for Llorente and Koke. While Garitano went to defense of three to protect the tie in the last minutes.

The rojiblancos looked for the three points until the last second but Athletic resisted and held the tie. This point does not serve either of them for their respective purposes. Atlético does not finish starting in the League and added his fourth draw in the last five games, the thirteenth so far in the championship. This season they have subscribed to the X in the Santander League and either begin to add three by three or their options to be in Champions positions will be complicated.