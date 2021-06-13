Atlético rates Trippier at 35 million euros

06/13/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

The name of Kieran Trippier has become the biggest soap opera in the mattress market. The Premier League wants him back and according to various English media, Atlético would even have an offer from Manchester United for the former Tottenham side.

The position of the rojiblancos is not to sell and given the growing interest in him, Atlético has priced up the international with the ‘three lions’, starting yesterday in the English debut in the Eurocup. 35 million euros that are far from United’s offer that puts 20 ‘kilos’ on the table. An offer that they have obviously rejected. Like all those that go far from the price of 35 million euros.

In the tickets section, according to ‘Sky Sports Italia’, Atlético de Madrid is interested in hiring Hakan Calhanoglu That contract ends on June 30 with Milan and has not yet renewed.

The ‘rossoneri’ have made him a renewal offer that the Turk has not accepted and that he knows that the club will not raise or modify. Thus, the emerging option of Atlético de Madrid may be a solution for Calhanoglu, who this season has signed 4 goals and 10 assists.