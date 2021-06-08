Atlético raises a barter to City

06/08/2021

On at 17:38 CEST

Alba Lopez

In times of lean cows, nobody wants to scratch their wallet. Atlético is no exception, which wants to shore up the squad with three or four signings this summer but has an empty box, like almost all teams on the continent after the pandemic. So imaginative solutions are sought to reach agreements and older than Methuselah is that of barter.

In England they assure that it is the method that Atlético is using to try to get the signing of Bernardo Silva, an off-road footballer very much like Simeone who has lost weight in Guardiola’s City this season and for whom the rojiblancos they are willing to offer Saul in a bareback exchange.

The operation, of course, seems round for both parties. Both players are valued in the market at 70 million euros and neither is essential for your coach. Manchester City, in addition, has already launched the nets on Jack Grealish and that would further complicate the future of the Portuguese at the Etihad Stadium.

Saúl, on the other hand, would fit wonderfully in an already fantastic midfield that would be even more powerful with the Elche in his ranks. The arrival of Silva, however, could stop the arrival of a ‘9’ in the style of Lautaro Martínez. Saúl is the main mattress asset to make ‘cash’ and to give it in an exchange is to give the goose that lays the golden eggs.