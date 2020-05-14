The President of the Atlético-MG Sérgio Sette Câmara announced on Thursday that the active and pending members of Galo na Veia, the club’s partner-supporter program, will benefit from three free monthly fees. The determination is also valid for those who join the program at this time.

The decision comes as a way to compensate for the absence of team games, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last match of Galo took place on March 14, in the 3-1 victory over Villa Nova, in a match valid for the 9th round of the Mineiro Championship.

Sérgio Sette Câmara, president of Atlético-MG

Check the president’s announcement in full:

“Hello, atletican masses! This is Sérgio Sette Câmara. I hope you are doing very well. It hasn’t been easy to live this period, especially without our Rooster, right? The longing to see a game is great, to go to the stands and shout “Rooster” from the bottom of the soul, a thing that only we Athletes do and understand.

We all hope that all this will pass as quickly as possible, to get back to our routine. Here at Atlético we are going through a general restructuring. We had to adapt the entire City of the Rooster so that the athletes return as safely as possible.

Our manager has also undergone some changes with most employees working from home. This moment made us go through a series of adaptations, including Galo na Veia. We are out of games and we were thinking about how to compensate and benefit you, who are beside the club for the love of Rooster. So I want to tell you that you are still fighting with us, that you are active and compliant in our Rooster in the Vein.

We will offer a free extension of your plan for another three months at the end of the contract, so that you can continue to accompany us when all this is over. For those who join now, there will be the same right – another 90 days for free. We are doing this so that you can continue to accompany us and help keep our Rooster strong and avenging during and after all of this is over. Tell everyone this news. It is important for the club that new members arrive. We are doing everything and taking care that the activities return as soon as possible. I look forward to meeting you again in the stands. Be well and a big hug “.

