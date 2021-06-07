Atletico Porcuna wins 1-2 at the home of Melilla CD

06/06/2021 at 11:44 PM CEST

The Melilla and the Atletico Porcuna They ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a score of 1-2 and a victory for the Porcunense team. The Melilla CD wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 5-2 loss in the previous match against the Maracena Sports Union. On the visitors’ side, the Atletico Porcuna he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the Alhaurino. After the scoreboard, the Melilla team is eighth, while the Atletico Porcuna he is fourth at the end of the game.

The match began with a face for the Melilla team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Braim in the 25th minute, thus ending the first period with a 1-0 on the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Porcunense team, who put the tables through a goal from Jose Manuel in the 92nd minute. Atletico Porcuna, who turned the score around establishing the 1-2 by means of a new goal of Jose Manuel, thus completing a double in the last moments of the game, specifically in 93. Finally, the match ended with a 1-2 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Melilla CD gave entrance to Eloy, Alarcon, Moha ii Y Muntaabski for Robert, Glens, Braim Y Ligio, Meanwhile he Atletico Porcuna gave entrance to Gerard port, Diego Sanchez, Chiqui Y Jose Manuel for Farfan, Luisito, Miguelito Y Rovira.

During the 90 minutes of the game a total of eight cards were seen. The Melilla had to face the sanction of Robert, Braim, Gonzalez, Borjita Y Alex Segura with a yellow card and the expulsion of Canadas with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Burgos Y Firdman.

With this result, the Melilla remains with 30 points and the Atletico Porcuna achieves 33 points after winning the match.

Data sheetMelilla CD:Gonzalez, Roberto (Eloy, min.63), Braim (Moha Ii, min.83), Francis, Ibra, Ligio (Muntaabski, min.83), Borjita, Cañadas (Alarcon, min.71), Alex Segura, Fran Bueno and PeluAtletico Porcuna:Molero, Firdman, Farfan (Gerard Puerto, min.33), Denot, Rafa Castillo, Burgos, Luisito (Diego Sánchez, min.61), Rovira (Jose Manuel, min.75), Miguelito (Chiqui, min.61), Agus and Arevalo FootwearStadium:The EspigueraGoals:Braim (1-0, min. 25), Jose Manuel (1-1, min. 92) and Jose Manuel (1-2, min. 93)