Atletico Porcuna shows its power after beating Unión Estepona (4-0)

05/17/2021 at 12:14 PM CEST

The Atletico Porcuna thrashed the Estepona during the last match played in the San Benito Municipal Stadium, which ended with a score of 4-0. The Atletico Porcuna He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Motril. On the part of the visiting team, the Union Estepona came from beating 1-0 at home at Maracena Sports Union in the last game held. After the result obtained, the Porcunian team is third, while the visitors are fourth after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Atletico Porcuna, who fired the starting gun at the San Benito Municipal Stadium through a bit of Denot in the 23rd minute. Later, the locals scored again thanks to a goal from Jose Manuel in the 41st minute that left a 2-0 for him Atletico Porcuna. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, which distanced itself by establishing 3-0 with a new goal from Denot, thus achieving a double moments before the final whistle, in the 43rd, thus closing the first half with the result of 3-0.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for the Porcunense team, which increased its distance by means of another goal of Jose Manuel, who thus achieved a double at 84 minutes, thus ending the match with a score of 4-0 on the scoreboard.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Atletico Porcuna gave entrance to Rovira, Luisito, Miguelito Y Diego Sanchez for Farfan, Gerard port, Denot Y Chiqui, Meanwhile he Estepona gave entrance to Vogue, Javi ocana, Sergio martin Y Calf for Rengel, Chaves, Saam Y Raul toro.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Farfan, of Atletico Porcuna and one to Chavez of Estepona.

At the moment, the Atletico Porcuna he gets 30 points and the Estepona with 27 points.

Data sheetAtletico Porcuna:Molero, Calzado Arevalo, Brian, Chiqui (Diego Sánchez, min.79), Firdman, Gerard Puerto (Luisito, min.60), Farfan (Rovira, min.60), Rafa Castillo, Denot (Miguelito, min.73), Jose Manuel and BurgosUnion Estepona:David Mena, Morilla, Pecas, Raúl Toro (Becerra, min.63), Saam (Sergio Martin, min.46), Akour, Chavez, Queijeiro, Chaves (Javi Ocaña, min.46), Rengel (Boga, min.46 ) and Antonio CaballeroStadium:San Benito Municipal StadiumGoals:Denot (1-0, min. 23), Jose Manuel (2-0, min. 41), Denot (3-0, min. 43) and Jose Manuel (4-0, min. 84)