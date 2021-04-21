Atletico Porcuna receives Motril

04/21/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

The Atletico Porcuna and the Motril They continue their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division in search of new goals, playing this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. the match that corresponds to the opening day at the stadium San Benito Municipal Stadium.

The Atletico Porcuna ranked 10th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 21 points and a balance of 22 goals in favor and 23 against.

As for the visitor, the Motril ranked eighth in the previous phase of the league with 20 points and figures of 21 goals for him and 26 against.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the San Benito Municipal Stadium, resulting in a defeat in favor of the Atletico Porcuna. The last time they faced the Atletico Porcuna and the Motril in this tournament it was in November 2019 and the match ended with a result of 0-2 for the Motril.