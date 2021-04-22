Atletico Porcuna and Motril draw 1-1 and the points are shared

04/21/2021 at 10:42 PM CEST

The Atletico Porcuna and the Motril drew one in their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division held this Wednesday at the San Benito Municipal Stadium.

The match started in a favorable way for the Porcunian team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Denot in the 28th minute, concluding the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second period came the goal for him Motril, who put the tables with a goal of his own Burgos in the 59th minute, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-1.

Data sheetAtletico Porcuna:Molero, Rafa Castillo, Brian, Burgos, Firdman, Agus, Denot, Jose Manuel, Luisito, Chepe and MiguelitoMotril:Jorge Sánchez, Juanjo Peña, Javi Gadea, Carmelo, Peri, Yalike, Goku, Ramiro, Scigliotti, Darío and JuanfranStadium:San Benito Municipal StadiumGoals:Denot (1-0, min. 28) and Burgos (1-1, min. 59)