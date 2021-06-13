Atlético Paso passes the round in extra time and leaves Santa Úrsula out (1-1)

06/13/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

The Athletic Paso finally beat the Saint Ursula in the extension of the quarterfinals of the Third Division promotion playoffs. After drawing in the first 90 minutes of play, the match ended with a 1-1 in favor of Atlético Paso. With this victory, the Santaursuleros are left without the possibility of promotion, while their rivals continue in the next round.

The first team to score was the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Vianney in the 36th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 scoreline.

In the second half came the goal for the Santaursulero team, who put the tables thanks to a penalty goal from Chus at 61 minutes, thus closing the duel with the result of 1-1.

Although the match ended 1-1, an extension was necessary as both teams tied on the aggregate scoreboard for the tie. In the first half of extra time, neither team managed to break the tables in the tie, ending with the same score of 1-1 with which this period began.

Finally, in the second half of overtime neither team managed to score, ending the match with a final score of 1-1.

With the victory of Athletic Paso, the players continue in the next round of the Third Division promotion playoffs, while the Saint Ursula leave the competition at this point.

Data sheetCD Atlético Paso:Arellano, Álex Cruz, Jordan, Jaime, Armiche, Melián, Aday López, Vianney, Deivid, Juanda and Adrián HernandezSaint Ursula:Juanje, Carrión, Miguel, Gonzalez, Vitolo, Stefano, Semidán, Reyes, Niebla, Chus and FarraisStadium:–Goals:Vianney (1-0, min. 36) and Chus (1-1, min. 61)