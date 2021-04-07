Atlético Pantoja vs Rayados: Schedule and channel where to watch the Concachampions game

This Thursday, the Rayados team faces the Athletic Pantoja in his debut in the Concacaf Champions League. The meeting will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal at 9:00 p.m.

The team led by Javier Aguirre will play in the quarterfinals of the first leg, seeking to win its fifth title in its history and return to the next edition of the Club World Cup.

Unlike Cruz Azul, the Monterrey painting traveled with its titular painting; However, the Mexican team is expected to jump with an alternate draw to rest several players who were active last weekend.

This will be a great opportunity to see players who have not had many minutes in the league, the case of Vincent Janssen, who has not managed to convince Javier Aguirre