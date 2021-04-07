Atlético Pantoja vs Rayados: Possible alignment of La Fiera in the Concachampions

Rayados de Monterrey begins his adventure in the Concacaf Champions League, this Wednesday, when the Dominican Republic team is measured, Athletic Pantoja, in Santo Domingo, at 9:00 p.m. Mexico City.

The Monterrey team called up the star squad for this match, since Javier Aguirre wants to avoid a surprise like the one that happened with Cruz Azul in the first leg. Despite that, the Mexican strategist could use some players who have not had enough minutes in the league tournament.

Also read: Bayern Munich vs PSG: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

It should be noted that the only casualties that Monterrey presented are Miguel Layún and Aké Loba, who are still recovering from some discomfort, protecting them for next weekend’s game against the Red Devils of Toluca.

Also read: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández becomes a Legend of Mexican Soccer

Probable lineup of Rayados vs Atlético Pantoja

Goalkeeper: Hugo Gozález. Defenders: Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo, Nico Sánchez, Sebastián Vegas. Midfielders: Matias Kranevitter, Carlos Rodríguez, Maxi Meza. Forwards: Avilés Hurtado, Rogelio Funes Mori and Vincent Janssen.