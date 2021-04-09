Atlético Pantoja vs Rayados de Monterrey: Lineups for the Concachampions round of 16

The Rayados de Monterrey begin their journey through the Concacaf Champions League against Atlético Pantoja of the Dominican Republic and Javier Aguirre sends an alternate team for the second leg, knowing that they will not have major complications.

The match at the Félix Sánchez Stadium, the same where Cruz Azul faced Club Arcahaie, will begin at 9:00 p.m. in central Mexico and you can follow it live on Fox Sports.

Aguirre, who knows what happened with Cruz Azul last Tuesday’s game, will not be trusted since the field sends a team with some starting players.

Party lineups:

Atlético Pantoja:

23 ODALIS BÁEZ 4 CARLITOS FERRERAS 3 FRANCISCO ORTEGA 18 HANSLEY MARTÍNEZ 22 ERNESTO TRINIDAD C 26 CARLOS ROSSELL 8 LUCAS GONZÁLEZ 16 ROBERT ROSADO 19 LEONARDO OSSA 10 RONALDO VÁSQUEZ 20 LISANDRO CABRERA

Rayados de Monterrey:

22 LUIS CÁRDENAS 6 EDSON GUTIÉRREZ 4 NICOLÁS SÁNCHEZ 20 SEBASTIÁN VEGAS 90 GUSTAVO SÁNCHEZ 21 ALFONSO GONZÁLEZ 5 MATÍAS KRANEVITTER 29 CARLOS RODRÍGUEZ 99 ALFONSO ALVARADO 9 VINCENT JANSSABEN 8

