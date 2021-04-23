Atlético Nacional prevails comfortably over the Catholic University

04/23/2021 at 05:33 CEST

EFE / Pereira

The Atlético Nacional beat the Catholic University 2-0 this Thursday on the first day of Group F of the Copa Libertadores in a match in which the Colombians comfortably beat a team that was shallow today. The annotations were the work of Andrés Felipe ‘el Rifle’ Andrade and striker Jefferson Duque before the end of the first half. The match was played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, in Pereira, where the ‘Verdolagas’ were local because their home, the Atanasio Girardot stadium, is being arranged for the Copa América to be held in the middle of the year.

The game started with a very slow pace, but with a very marked dominance of the Colombian team that began to settle on the opposite ground driven by Andrade and Jarlan Barrera, the duo that gives creativity. The UC, meanwhile, opted to do damage to the bands where José Fuenzalida and Raimundo Rebolledo were screened, who sought, without much success, to do damage with their centers that were looking for the Argentine Fernando Zampedri. Despite some local approaches, with a shot that was saved by goalkeeper Matías Dituro and another that went wide, the game started at minute 39 when, in an atypical play, Duque sent a cross that reached him. Andrade, who appeared only behind the backs of the rival defenders and sent the ball to the back of the net.

The Chilean team, led by Gustavo Poyet, had their only opportunity in the first half with a very strong shot from midfielder Maximiliano Núñez on a free kick that brushed the horizontal of Aldair Quintana’s goal. However, the illusion of the Catholic was broken in the 46th minute, at the twilight of the initial stage, when Barrera and Andrade joined Baldomero Perlaza, who threw a filtered pass to Duke that, when he entered the area, he did not forgive and celebrated his second goal in this edition of the Copa Libertadores.

In the second half, those led by Poyet tried to attack and had their only chance with a shot from Fuenzalida that Quintana saved to 57. After that play, the Uruguayan strategist moved the board and made four changes – Juan Cornejo, Diego Valencia entered , Juan Leiva and Diego Buonanotte- to try to change the course of the match but they did not succeed, because the match, as in the first half, fell into a void again. The ‘Verdolagas’ controlled the game and in the end the Chilean club finished with 10 because Gonzalo Tapia, who had entered in the intermission, was injured at minute 79 and his team no longer had any more changes.

On the second day, to be held next week, UC will host Argentinos Juniors on Thursday, while Colombians will visit Nacional on Wednesday in Montevideo.