Atlético Nacional joins the group of Nacional, Católica and Argentinos

04/15/2021 at 05:13 CEST

EFE / Medellin

The National Athletic this Wednesday achieved its classification to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores at beat Libertad 4-1 with a comeback, as the first leg was 1-0 in favor of the Paraguayans in Asunción and today’s game was started by the visitors winning with an early goal.

Atlético Nacional will join Group F of the Copa Libertadores, which is completed by the Uruguayan Nacional, the Chileans from the Catholic University and Argentinos Juniors. Libertad left the Copa Libertadores today but fell in Group F of the South American Cup, which he shares with Newell’s, Palestino and Atlético Goianiense.

The first score of the game played today in Medellín was by the team led by Daniel Garnero, from the youth Julio Enciso. The comeback came with scores from Jarlan Barrera, Baldomero Perlaza, the Uruguayan Jonatan Álvez Y Jefferson Duque, all with the common denominator that they had the participation of the creative Andrés Andrade.

In the first of the game the ‘Gumarelo’ opened the scoring with a great play that Daniel Bocanegra, former player of the rival, started with a long pass for Héctor Villalba that came only behind the back of side Danovis Banguero and sent a low pass so that Enciso only touched the ball and sent it to the back of the net.

The hosts seized the ball and tried to do damage but had many difficulties to reach the area, before which they could only tie with a great individual play by Andrade that enabled Barrera who took a very strong shot that overcame the resistance of goalkeeper Martín Silva in the 16th minute. After the scoring, the Colombian club remained thick in attack and rarely encountered the Uruguayan Álvez, who tried to anticipate the rivals in the numerous centers sent by his teammates, especially the right-back Yerson Candelo.

In the second half, Costa Rican coach Alexandre Guimaraes sent striker Jefferson Duque onto the field for midfielder Sebastián Gómez, while Garnero opted to get the scorer out of the goal to put in center-back Diego Viera. The Colombians bet on the opposite field and they got the comeback in less than 15 minutes of the second half, because first Perlaza scored, with his heel, after a very good collective move and then the Uruguayan Álvez broke the net, who caught a rebound from goalkeeper Silva in the area and celebrated his first goal in this edition of the Cup. Liberators.

Guimaraes with his changes made his team fall back and Libertad, led on the court by an elusive Iván Franco, tried to find a goal that would allow him to unbalance the balance in his favor. However, in a counterattack led again by a brilliant Andrade, Duque headed the ball into the back of the net to seal the final 4-1 in the 73rd minute.