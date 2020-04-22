After calling Fifa, Atlético Nacional released a note on its official website in which it charges Santos for not having paid two of the three installments for the acquisition of Felipe Aguilar, which occurred in early 2019. According to a statement, published on Wednesday , the debt is in $ 774k (approximately R $ 4.225 million, at the current price).

Atlético Nacional recalls that Santos acquired Aguilar for US $ 1.1 million (R $ 6 million). But it only paid the first installment, failing to pay off the other two, both of which amounted to US $ 387,000 (R $ 2,112 million) and which matured on December 30, 2019 and March 30, 2020.

In addition, Atlético Nacional recalls that Santos recently sold Aguilar for R $ 10 million to Athletico Paranaense. But even so, it paid off its debt with the Colombian team, which also cites the R $ 23 million surplus presented by the São Paulo team in its 2019 balance sheet.

“Paranaense do Brasil has already paid the Santos team the same total amount agreed between the parties for the sale of the player. Santos received almost US $ 2 million from Paranaense for 50% of their sports rights, in the most expensive transaction in the team’s history from Curitiba, according to the media in that country “, states an excerpt from the note.

“We hope that the good financial and sporting results of this Brazilian club in 2019, published on its website on March 17, with a surplus of R $ 23.5 million, will allow the payment of the amounts due in the negotiations of the great player. Felipe Aguilar” , he adds.

The Colombian club claims that it sought to dialogue with Santos to receive the debt amount. But with the refusal of the team from São Paulo, it triggered Fifa. Still, it goes without receiving. And he says that the impasse deteriorates the relationship between the teams.

After several and unsuccessful attempts at communication by the verdolaga institution, and in the face of Santos’ silence, Atlético Nacional was forced to resort to FIFA, demanding payment of the amounts due. Atlético Nacional deeply regrets that events like this deteriorate a longstanding relationship between two clubs with such a long history in world football. On the part of the antioqueño club there was always a desire for dialogue and agreement, unfortunately never reciprocated in the same way by the Saints “, he says.

